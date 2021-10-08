Fansidea Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99 with

Joy Behar, cohost on The View said Thursday on the program that black people don’t need to be afraid of the coronavirus vaccine because “…the experiment has been done on white people.”

Behar cited the Tuskegee experiments, in which the US government conducted syphilis experiments on black Americans without their knowledge or consent, and said she didn’t blame the black community’s hesitancy to get the jab.

“How do they get through to people like the black audience, for instance, the African American community, who has been burnt in the past by these Tuskegee experiments and things coming out that have harmed them. I don’t blame that community for being skittish about it, but I say that so many white people have gotten it now, you know, the experiment has been done on white people now.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Behar and said, “The commercial I would do is have a person talking ‘I thought I should get it…I didn’t get it…I thought it was a hoax…blah blah, blah blah, blah blah…and here she is today…in the cemetery.”

She added, addressing concerns over the vaccine, ‘Do you see another head at the back of my head? Is there a tail back there?'”