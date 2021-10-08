https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/08/sad-trombone-netflix-trans-employees-thread-basically-accusing-dave-chappelle-and-netflix-of-abetting-murder-backfires/

Gotta love one community entirely built on identity politics trying to cancel a Black comedian.

It is just so 2021 Leftist progressivism aka wannabe socialism.

This thread from Netflex employee Terra Fied where she claims Chappelle’s special didn’t offend her (when clearly she’s super offended) is what we’ve come to expect when a comedian gets a little too honest.

Not to mention it’s a TV SHOW.

If you don’t like it, DON’T WATCH IT.

This is not difficult.

I work at @netflix. Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups. You’re going to hear a lot of talk about “offense”. We are not offended 🧵 — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

For not being offended they sure seem offended. See?

Being trans is actually pretty funny, if you’re someone who actually knows about the subject matter. How could volunteering for a second puberty *not* be funny? That isn’t what he is doing though. Our existence is ‘funny’ to him – and when we object to his harm, we’re “offended”. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Oh brother.

The problem is that people are responding to something we never said. We aren’t complaining about “being offended” and we don’t have “thin skin”. You try going to a pharmacy and having them call you “sir” in front of everyone while you pick up your estradiol. “Thin skin” 🙄 — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Says the person writing an entire thread on Twitter about a show she doesn’t have to watch.

What we object to is the harm that content like this does to the trans community (especially trans people of color) and VERY specifically Black trans women. People who look like me aren’t being killed. I’m a white woman, I get to worry about Starbucks writing “Tara” on my drink. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

HARM?

Comedy is harmful.

Alrighty then.

Promoting TERF ideology (which is what we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it is not some neutral act. This is not an argument with two sides. It is an argument with trans people who want to be alive and people who don’t want us to be. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

TERF.

There it is.

It’s perfectly fine for her to label people like JK Rowling as a TERF, but Chappelle shouldn’t talk about how our society ignores when a Black man is shot but loses it’s mind if someone who is trans gets their feelings hurt.

This all gets brushed off as offense though – because if we’re just “too sensitive” then it is easy to ignore us. I’m surprised I haven’t had anyone call me (ironically) “hysterical” yet today. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Hysterical.

There.

We said it.

So who does this harm? Why don’t we go over the list of some people from the US who aren’t offended by Dave Chappelle’s special. — 🎃 Terra Fied 👻 (@RainofTerra) October 7, 2021

Note, it’s at this point that Terra goes into listing trans-people who have been murdered because you know, Chappelle pointing out how ridiculous society is somehow leads to more trans-people getting hurt or even killed … or something.

Dave says THANKS for the free PR!

Here’s an interesting thread in which an employee of Netflix accuses Dave Chappelle, and by extension her employer, of abetting murder. Seems very sensible https://t.co/JY7FAJYXZI — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 8, 2021

Super sensible and not at all unhinged or thin-skinned.

>We are not offended

>Proceeds to make a thread about how offended she is https://t.co/t6WiPuEUNt pic.twitter.com/Hitwr9k2Tl — 🎃Spookymandias🦉 (@0wlGhost) October 7, 2021

this entire thread in one meme https://t.co/jvZ5xhkMlS pic.twitter.com/Uo3xAHJd7v — Drunken Progressive (@JasonWSchaver) October 7, 2021

Every. Single. Time.

***

