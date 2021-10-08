https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-francisco-is-a-ghost-town/

‘There’s just nobody here, it’s like the apocalypse’

San Francisco’s office occupancy is the lowest of any U.S. metro area. Buildings are empty. Workers are gone. Mayor London Breed to lift mask requirements in desperate bid to revitalize city.

Lifting the Mask Mandate…

The day the Big Tech well ran dry…

On October 15, SF will begin easing mask requirements in indoor settings where stable cohorts of fully vaccinated people gather. This includes offices, gyms, college classes, and other organized gatherings of fully vaccinated people who meet regularly. https://t.co/yElvMSAVAr — London Breed (@LondonBreed) October 7, 2021

