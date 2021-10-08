https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/san-francisco-is-a-ghost-town/

‘There’s just nobody here, it’s like the apocalypse’

San Francisco’s office occupancy is the lowest of any U.S. metro area. Buildings are empty. Workers are gone. Mayor London Breed to lift mask requirements in desperate bid to revitalize city.

Lifting the Mask Mandate…

The day the Big Tech well ran dry…

Christopher Rufo — Truth about the Homeless in San Fran



This mini documentary is outstanding

