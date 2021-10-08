https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/say-what-nbc-news-reports-that-wh-cabinet-members-want-us-to-know-biden-restricted-immigration-at-the-southern-border/

The amount of gaslighting from the Biden administration this year has indeed been record-setting, and this just adds to it:

Who are we to believe, these Democrats or our lying eyes?

The “to protect public health in the U.S.” part is as rich as it gets from the administration not mandating vaccines or even testing for people entering the country illegally.

Judging from the latest poll numbers the majority of Americans don’t think this administration is based in reality.

