https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/08/say-what-nbc-news-reports-that-wh-cabinet-members-want-us-to-know-biden-restricted-immigration-at-the-southern-border/

The amount of gaslighting from the Biden administration this year has indeed been record-setting, and this just adds to it:

Latino members of President Biden’s Cabinet defend his policies to control the pandemic, saying he’s improved vaccination rates and restricted immigration at the southern border to protect public health in the US. https://t.co/15Ba0a1KMb – @NBCLatino — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2021

Who are we to believe, these Democrats or our lying eyes?

“Restricted immigration at the southern border?” – Say what? https://t.co/gT4gRrcIYt — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) October 8, 2021

The “to protect public health in the U.S.” part is as rich as it gets from the administration not mandating vaccines or even testing for people entering the country illegally.

Whoever wrote this is high on something. “restricted immigration at the southern border” This is a flat out lie you should be ashamed of yourselves for lying to the world. — kyle_conway3 (@kyle_conway3) October 8, 2021

FFS they’re going to just lie to us and think that we are going to sit back and believe it… https://t.co/cyDPs0BckP — Mr. Dill 🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) October 8, 2021

Judging from the latest poll numbers the majority of Americans don’t think this administration is based in reality.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

