https://www.dailywire.com/news/september-jobs-numbers-worst-of-the-year-as-u-s-struggles-its-a-pretty-worrying-situation

The new September jobs report numbers, released on Friday, proved yet another disaster for the Biden administration to contend with, as business analysts labeled the numbers the “worst” of the year and revealed that labor shortages are “getting worse.”

“The economy created 194,000 jobs in September, the smallest gain since December 2020 and down from 366,000 jobs added in August,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Many workers gave up a job search and exited the labor force last month. The smaller pool of labor meant that despite the slowdown in hiring, the unemployment rate fell to 4.8% last month from 5.2% in August.”

Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said that analysts had forecasted that labor shortages would be getting better by now “but, in fact, they’re getting worse.”

“It’s a pretty worrying situation,” Pearce said.

Obama economist Austan Goolsbee warned that “until we can get control of the spread of the virus, we might have multiple months that are disappointing like this.”

CNN’s Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans said that the jobs report was “way less, way less than anybody expected” and that it was “the worst of the year.”

“This is quite a deflating report,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director at job placement site Indeed. “This year has been one of false dawns for the labor market. Demand for workers is strong and millions of people want to return to work, but employment growth has yet to find its footing.”

One of the most troubling results from the jobs report was how many women struggled as tens of thousands lost their jobs.

The Daily Wire reported:

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), women in Joe Biden’s America lost 26,000 jobs in September. Aside from the months of March and April 2020, when the first catastrophic effects of the coronavirus slammed the American economy and the country lost huge numbers of jobs, that was the first time women had lost jobs in America since May 2011, the middle of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to BLS.

Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ) addressed the poor jobs numbers for women during an appearance on MSNBC, repeatedly pointing out “how bad” they were.

The jobs numbers come as Biden’s approval rating has once again plummeted to new lows with a left-wing poll finding that only 38% of Americans approve of the job that Biden is doing. The poll also found that the majority of Americans do not believe Biden is competent.

“Close to three-quarters (72 percent) of Americans say they are either somewhat dissatisfied (24 percent) or very dissatisfied (48 percent) with the way things are going in the nation today,” the poll found. The poll added that 69 percent of Americans described the economy as not so good (35 percent) or poor (34 percent).

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

