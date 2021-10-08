http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/BMtcFfoLQHE/She-s-51-a-mother-and-a-devout-Catholic-She-16518431.php
BOGOTÁ, Colombia – It began with a strange feeling in her hand, a weakness in the thumb that made it difficult to hold a pen or grip a computer mouse.
In November 2018, a doctor gave Martha Sepúlveda her diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive neurological disease known in the United States as Lou Gehrig’s disease. In the months that followed, the Colombian woman lost control of the muscles in her legs – and she knew it would only get worse.