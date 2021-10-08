https://www.theepochtimes.com/texas-anti-abortion-law-resumes-temporarily-after-decision-by-us-appeals-court_4040148.html

The Texas Heartbeat Act, a law that bans most abortions, is temporarily back in effect after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request by the state to set aside a lower court judge’s decision while the case is reviewed.

The Texas law, also known as Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is usually around six weeks, unless a medical emergency exists.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an Obama appointee, granted the Biden administration’s petition to temporarily suspend the law on Wednesday. Pitman also denied the Texas’ request to delay the enforcement of the injunction until it files an appeal with a higher court.

Texas quickly moved to file an appeal. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, said in a statement on Thursday, “We disagree with the Court’s decision … The sanctity of human life is, and will always be, a top priority for me.”

The New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Appeals Court late on Friday granted the request, setting aside Pitman’s order for now while the case is reviewed. It ordered the Justice Department to respond by Tuesday.

Paxton celebrated the news late Friday. “Great news tonight, The Fifth Circuit has granted an administrative stay on #SB8. I will fight federal overreach at every turn,” he said in a statement.

Pro-life group Texas Right to Life praised the development, writing on Twitter, “The Texas Heartbeat Act is back in full effect! … Praise God! The law will continue saving ~100 babies per day!”

The Texas abortion ban forbids the state from enforcing it, and instead provides for private citizens—except for the individual who impregnated the woman through rape or incest—to file lawsuits against abortion providers. The private citizens are entitled to collect at least $10,000 in damages for each abortion if successful.

The law provides for retroactive lawsuits if the restrictions are set aside by one court, but later restored by another.

Prior to Pitman’s injunction, other courts had declined to stop the law, including the Fifth Circuit Appeals Court in September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Mimi Nguyen Ly Reporter Follow Mimi Nguyen Ly is a reporter based in Australia. She covers world news with a focus on U.S. news. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in optometry and vision science from the University of New South Wales. Contact her at mimi.nl@epochtimes.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

