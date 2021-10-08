https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-abortion-law-allowed-to-resume-due-to-appeals-court-ruling

The Texas law that prohibits conducting abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected will go back into effect thanks to the issuance of a temporary stay by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The move came after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order against the law. Pitman, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, had written that “this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

“Great news tonight, The Fifth Circuit has granted an administrative stay on #SB8. I will fight federal overreach at every turn,” tweeted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.





Due to the appeals court’s move, the Lone Star State law is reinstated pending additional legal actions, according to Fox News.

The law prohibits conducting abortions once an unborn child’s heartbeat has been detected, though there is an exception in the case of medical emergencies.

People can lodge civil actions against violators, and the law stipulates that if a claimant prevails, the court should award at least $10,000 in statutory damages.

The legislation, which took effect in September, has sparked significant national controversy. While it marks a clear victory for the pro-life movement, abortion proponents have decried the law.

Pro-life advocate Lila Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, cheered the news Friday night and tweeted, “The heartbeat law was saving an estimated 100 lives every day.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

