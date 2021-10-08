https://thelibertyloft.com/2021/10/08/texas-appeals-liberal-judges-order-that-blocked-pro-life-bill/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Austin, TX — The State of Texas has appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals to have the court restore its pro-life Senate bill 8. The bill banned abortions in the state and began driving liberals insane amid their cries of women’s healthcare and demands for abortion. The bill saved many lives until a liberal judge issued a stay order earlier this week.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals heard the appeal, where the Texas attorney general’s office argued against the order blocking the bill. According to the Austin American-Statesman, attorneys for the state said, “any court action intended to block the state from enforcing Senate Bill 8 is meaningless because the state does not have the authority to enforce the law.”

Attorneys went on to argue that the bill is enforced through civil law, which exempts it from the stay order of the lower court. The reference is to the fact that someone who performs an abortion in the state after 6 weeks can be sued civilly for up to $10,000 per occurrence. They also argued that the order violated prior court precedent.

Some facilities had started offering abortions once the stay order was issued earlier in the week. Others, according to reports, had remained silent on their actions and plans.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals puts the case one step below the Supreme Court. The 5th circuit has been conservatives’ most consistent appeals circuit. President Donald Trump appointed multiple justices to the circuit while in office.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

