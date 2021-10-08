https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/texas-gop-gubernatorial-candidate-allen-west-says-he-has-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West, a former Army colonel, Florida congressman and Texas GOP chairman, announced Saturday night that he has contracted COVID-19-related pneumonia and may need to be hospitalized.

The former Florida representative and lieutenant colonel announced on Twitter that there was “concern” when his oxygen saturation levels sank to 89 percent.

“My chest X-rays do show COVID pneumonia, not serious. I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital,” West tweeted.

“I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period,” he added.

