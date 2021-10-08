https://www.theblaze.com/news/biden-falsely-claims-vaccinated-people-cannot-spread-covid-19

President Joe Biden on Thursday falsely claimed that individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 “cannot spread” the virus to others.

What are the details?

The president was speaking in Elk Grove, Illinois, touting his administration’s implementation of vaccine mandates for federal workers and active-duty military and push to mandate large businesses when he made the questionable remarks.

“We have to beat this thing,” Biden said. “That’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements that everyone get vaccinated.”

“My administration is now requiring federal workers to be vaccinated. We’ve also required federal contractors to be vaccinated. If you have a contract with the federal government, working for the federal government, you have to be vaccinated,” he continued. “We’re requiring active duty military to be vaccinated.”

“We’re making sure health care workers are vaccinated,” he added. “Because if you seek care at a health care facility, you should have the certainty that the pro- — the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you.”

Following the speech, conservative political and sports commentator Clay Travis uploaded a video of the president’s remarks to Twitter calling into question his specific claims, among other things.

"Joe Biden falsely says covid vaccinated people can't spread the virus. That's a lie," Travis wrote. "Also he can't even read off a teleprompter. This just keeps getting more embarrassing."





What else?

The president’s remarks are at odds with present conclusions drawn by his own government.

In its latest guidance on the coronavirus Delta variant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that “fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others.”

The CDC’s guidance is reflective of scientific studies which have found that both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 infection carry a similar amount of viral load, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

Earlier data touted by the CDC may have suggested that wasn’t the case, and so perhaps Biden was only reiterating what he had heard before. But the CDC’s current guidance was updated in August, which should have given the president plenty of time to consult the science.

While public health experts maintain that COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing severe illness from the disease requiring hospitalization or causing death, it is simply not true that vaccinated individuals cannot spread the virus, especially as it pertains to the Delta variant.

Anything else?

Mainstream media outlets, if they were interested in doing their jobs, should be making it widely known that the president’s conclusions on this matter, as articulated, are wrong.

Then again, it’s not the first time that Biden has made this misleading claim about vaccines without much objection.

