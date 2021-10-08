https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/the-lincoln-project-doesnt-seem-to-see-the-irony-in-their-rejoicing-in-the-trumpisbroke-hashtag-can-you-help-them-out/

“#TrumpIsBroke” has been trending for a while today on Twitter:

Hilarious, right? Here’s why:

BREAKING: Trump racked up more than $70 million dollars in losses over a four-year period from his DC hotel while publicly claim it was making 10s of millions – this per documents released by the House Oversight Committee. The Manhattan DA and NY AG (1/3) — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021

investigators have reviewed Trump’s financials, but none of that has been made public. The documents include details that Congress chased for years during the presidency, specifically information about foreign payments to Trump businesses, over which House (2/3) — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021

Dems unsuccessfully sued for under the emoluments clause of the Constitution. The committee also claimed General Services Administration documents showed that Trump received “undisclosed preferential treatment” from Deutsche Bank on a $170 million construction loan. (3/3) #CNN — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) October 8, 2021

The fine folks at the Lincoln Project are reveling in the news:

They’re just loving it.

So confused, you spend years saying he was making himself rich off his position. https://t.co/Hy1yeYIj6Z — Duck Billed Platitude (@balling_it) October 8, 2021

Oh. Well, um, Orange Man Still Bad. And that’s really what matters to the Lincoln Project.

He lives rent free in your heads https://t.co/x4CFCwW0bs — Jimmy Wethington (@wethington) October 8, 2021

How much money has the Lincoln Project lost by letting Donald Trump live there?

Is it too much to be offset by all the money they’ve collected from gullible liberals in order to fund their sketchy business ventures and protect sexual predators?

I think @ProjectLincoln would be more worried about impending investigations regarding their child molestation charges than playing hash tag games. 😔👇🏻 https://t.co/fZYAVWnXcS — Brenda Lee (@bixoooo) October 8, 2021

If I were a collection of grifters who started an organization to pay off unwise mortgages, tax liens and other creditors, I simply wouldn’t tweet about other people’s financial status. https://t.co/s07719a5gT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 8, 2021

Neither would we. But then, we’re not nearly as Principled™ as the Lincoln Project, are we?

