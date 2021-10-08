https://politicrossing.com/the-nobel-prize-for-liberalism/

The past year’s Nobel Prize went solely to the UN World Food Program (WFP). The Nobel committee said that the WFP had shown itself to be, “a driving force in the efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

The WFP spokesman said that they were “deeply humbled” and that “this is in recognition of the work of the WFP staff who put their lives on the line every day to bring food and assistance to more than 100 million hungry children, women, and men across the world.” Seems worthy enough.

Let’s also review some recent winners. The Peace Prize was awarded to Abiy Ahmed, prime minister of Ethiopia. His peace deal with Eritrea ended a 20-year skirmish – a military stalemate – that ensued following the 1998 to 2000.

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the U.S. was awarded the Peace Prize in 2009, for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen International diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” Apparently, what Abiy Ahmed did in 2019 and Barack Obama did in 2009 were more noteworthy and more useful to the world then what President Trump did in 2020.

A Year Like No Other

What did President Trump do? He launched a new era of American military engagement, drawing down troop levels from around the world, no longer participating in endless conflicts, and recognizing that neither the U.S. nor any other single nation can effectively serve as the world’s policeman. This, in and of itself, would be a huge contribution to peace. Maybe the Nobel committee disagrees.

Oh, wait, President Trump also was instrumental in helping Kosovo and Serbia end more than 20 years of conflict. He was vital in bringing the two nations together to engage in more peaceful relations. They have since initiated a strong trade and commerce agreement that, going forward, will greatly benefit both countries.

Kosovo, if you weren’t aware, is largely Muslim, at more than 95% of its population, while Serbia has been a Christian nation for twelve centuries. The fact that Trump brought these two nations to the peace table is a monumental achievement. Perhaps the Nobel committee disagrees.

More than Enough

Those two achievements of President Trump would be more than enough in any year for any world leader to have been bestowed the Peace Prize. Yet, Trump did more. He brought Israel and the United Arab Emirates together. Known as the Abraham Accords, normalization of relations between the two countries have begun. Bahrain, seeing the benefits, joined in to be part of the Accords.

The Nobel committee decided that a United Nations food program, which has been in force for many years, and could have been awarded at any time, needed to be awarded this year, exclusively. As for Donald Trump, well, he hadn’t done enough apparently.

Trump’s three three monumental achievements for peace don’t add up to a hill of beans in the eyes of the leftist Nobel Peace Prize committee. If Barack Obama had done what Donald Trump has done, or anything even approaching that, Obama would have received a second prize added to his first one, which he did not deserve. ‘

If Joe Biden had done what Donald Trump had done, unquestionably he would have received the prize. If a woman, a minority, or anybody from the U.S. deemed to be in a special ‘victim class’ had done what Donald Trump had done, they would become Nobel laureates.

Awards Reserved for Liberals

Such is the planet on which we live, but it’s not merely the Nobel Peace Prize. Consider to whom Oscars are handed out in Hollywood, or Golden Globes or Emmys or Tonys. Consider American Book Awards, Pulitzer Prizes, and so on. When you peruse the winners list, you see that invariably they they go to liberals.

Could Dinesh D’Souza, the brilliant conservative documentary filmmaker, ever get recognition from Hollywood? No way. Could the blubbering, whining, pro-Marxist Michael Moore win an Oscar? You guessed it, he already has.

Jeff Davidson is the world’s only holder of the title “The Work-Life Balance Expert®” as awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He is the premier thought leader on work-life balance, integration, and harmony.

Jeff speaks to organizations that seek to enhance their overall productivity by improving the effectiveness of their people. He is the author of Breathing Space, Simpler Living, Dial it Down, and Everyday Project Management.

Managing the Pace with Grace®

* Achieving Work-Life Balance™

* Managing Information and Communication Overload®













