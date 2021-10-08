https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/08/this-rand-paul-uses-powerful-video-of-a-black-mother-to-drop-merrick-garland-and-his-labeling-parents-as-domestic-terrorists/

Senator Rand Paul used footage of Keisha King, a concerned Black mom with a powerful message about her children to drag Merrick Garland for caving to the National School Boards Association and deeming parents who ’cause a disturbance’ to be treated as domestic terrorists.

Listen to this concerned mom, Merrick Garland, and explain to me why she is a domestic terrorist. https://t.co/QCZsN6igQM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 7, 2021

‘Telling my child, or any child, that they are in a permanently oppressed status because they are black is racist.’

But if one member of that school board feels at all ‘threatened’ by what she said she could absolutely be labeled a domestic terrorist. Idiots supporting what the Biden administration has done think these parents really are ‘threatening’ people but the reality is the majority are just angry parents defending their kids.

@RandPaul good the word is getting shared — PaulRyde (@paul_ryde) October 7, 2021

Thank you, Senator. — 27V (@TendiesYolo) October 7, 2021

I personally believe that CRT has done more harm than good. The other thing people should be cautious about is that their are people out there making tons of money off of this ridiculous theory, and it is coming out of taxpayers’ pockets. — Tiffany Tarman (@TiffanyTarman) October 8, 2021

Because Garland’s daughter wants a new house. — Jan Couch (@Jabbo2021) October 8, 2021

Unreal — swag dad (@nohohomi) October 7, 2021

‘Parents are standing up for their children by attending school board meetings. Even corrupt Superintendents are no match for mothers on a mission to protect their children from federal overreach, fear mongering and mind control in the school system.’https://t.co/nOJ3HlAB5n — Darren Saunders (@DarrenJSaunders) October 8, 2021

