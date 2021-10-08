https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/08/tim-dillon-lori-lightfoot-yelp-segment/

Comedian Tim Dillon gave fans an all-time great segment about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Dillon, who is known for being one of the funniest comedians in the game, stumbled upon Lightfoot’s alleged Yelp page, and his reaction was comedy gold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Allegedly, Lightfoot left a very bad review for a limo company and the business ended up firing back. Folks, do yourself a favor and hit play on the video below. It’s hands down going to be the funniest thing you hear all day. Take it away, Mr. Dillon!

I mean, Lightfoot has to resign after this segment from Dillon? I try not to weigh in on politics too much, but that was maybe the most savage comedy bit about a politician I’ve ever heard.

When he called her a “Batman villain” and a “true corrupt goon,” I damn near lost it.

My politics now align with whatever Lori Lightfoot says and does. Don’t like it-kick rocks. pic.twitter.com/H4twVuGSkW — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) September 14, 2021

And for everyone reading this who likes Lightfoot and is eager to get triggered, pipe down before you even get started.

Tim Dillon is a comedian and he’s great at his job. If you find any politician’s alleged Yelp page and it gets roasted like this, then that’s a win for everyone involved.

Can’t the reporters in Chicago do blackface in order to interview Lori Lightfoot. She’s giving them no choice. — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) May 22, 2021

Also, if you’re not listening to Tim Dillon, I can’t recommend his content enough. I regularly listen to clips from his show. Dude is a nonstop laugh machine.

Stay frosty, Tim, and best of luck to Lightfoot on recovering from this epic roasting.

H/T: Barstool Sports

