In an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, former President Trump’s made remarks that have stirred up tension related to Haitian people waiting at the border.

Trump, known for his border security policy including building a wall on the Mexican border, said the Haitian asylum-seekers who are expecting to cross the Texas border might have AIDs, which some call a racial stereotype among Haitian people.

Trump says hundreds of thousands of Haitians with AIDS are pouring into our country illegally. pic.twitter.com/AUC0xVRcVw — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 8, 2021

“So, we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti. Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem,” Trump told Hannity. “Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country. And we don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in.”

Trump’s AIDS comments caught the ire and mockery of some people on Twitter, with some saying the former president is stoking racist fear and others saying he is repeating talking points from the 1980s.

Holy shit. This ancient trope? — SandiB#GETVACCINATEDNOW! (@bluedgal) October 8, 2021

“Many of those people will probably have AIDS” — Trump on Haitian migrants https://t.co/K3OF8ZymHU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2021

This is literally a 30-year-old, hate-filled lie that Trump is still repeating in 2021. This awful attack has found its way through our legal and political systems time and time again since the early days of AIDS. https://t.co/rkygdcyI4Q — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) October 8, 2021

So Trump now openly says Haitians are bringing AIDS into the U.S. But some of y’all still don’t believe he called it (and other Black nations) shithole countries? Every racist thing he was ever accused of saying, he said. And the deniers know it. Because they say it too — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) October 8, 2021

This is not Trump’s first controversial remark about Haitians.

As The Hill previously noted, Trump reportedly said that the roughly 15,000 Haitians who received U.S. visas in 2017 “all have AIDS,” something his White House administration denied he said.

Trump also reportedly asked at an immigration meeting with lawmakers why immigrants from “shithole countries” are allowed to come into the United States, referring to Haiti, African countries and El Salvador.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump reportedly said. “Take them out.”

