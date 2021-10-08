https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/08/trust-ron-klain-when-he-tells-you-that-the-latest-jobs-report-is-actually-fantastic-and-joe-biden-is-doing-a-great-job/

The latest jobs report is out, and it’s even worse than The Experts thought it would be.

JUST IN: Hiring in the U.S. fell far below expectations last month, with employers adding just 194,000 jobs versus the expected 500,000. https://t.co/0ISKwFchtj — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 8, 2021

Quick, Ron Klain! To the spin machine!

The unemployment rate is now down to 4.8% — in just eight months. We’ve created 2x more jobs under @POTUS in his first nine months than any administration in history. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 8, 2021

We just need to look at the bigger picture.

LOL LOL What an absolute 🤡 https://t.co/yUavL9lBjp — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 8, 2021

Let’s go Brandon — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) October 8, 2021

Hopefully Jennifer Rubin will find a way to spin it, too, and then Ron can retweet her.

LOL. You do not live in reality. https://t.co/8VmF5bSA8b — Dead Viking (@adarkcemetry) October 8, 2021

LMAO keep tweeting through it buddy https://t.co/SUPVW74ZoA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

It’s still good! It’s still good!

So you killed these jobs in 2020 and now take credit for “creating” the same jobs that were lost. Nice https://t.co/tBvqgh5Z4e — Ty (@TyHummel1) October 8, 2021

This Biden White House is dangerously out of touch with the American people… – Worst jobs report of the year, less than half the jobs predicted

– Labor participation rate fell again

– Women LOST jobs in Sept. Biden’s economic agenda is a failure, and leaving Americans behind https://t.co/irS2sliS8b — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 8, 2021

