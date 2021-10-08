https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/10/08/twitter-censors-obit-of-washington-woman-who-died-from-covid-vaccine-n1522725

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the people who run Twitter find another way to surprise and disgust you.

This week, PJ Media reported on the story of a young, Washington state mother of two who died from the Covid shot made by Johnson and Johnson.

In an obituary published in her hometown Oregon newspaper, Jessica Berg Wilson’s family stated that she was killed by the “vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia caused by the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.”

She had been vehemently opposed to taking the vaccine, knowing she was in good health and of a young age and thus not at risk for serious illness. In her mind, the known and unknown risks of the unproven vaccine were more of a threat. But, slowly, day by day, her freedom to choose was stripped away. Her passion to be actively involved in her children’s education—which included being a Room Mom—was, once again, blocked by government mandate.

Jessica died from “COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family. Jessica was an exceptionally healthy and vibrant 37-year-old young mother with no underlying health conditions.” She died after having a reaction to the J & J shot and after going to the University of Washington Medical Center twice to seek help.

Twitter “fact-checked” Jessica’s obituary and called the stated cause of her death “misleading.” It began censoring and muting her obituary over the weekend.

Twitter treated Jessica’s death like it treated the very true Hunter Biden laptop story. It pretended it didn’t happen.

The company disappeared her death, her pain, and the truth.

By Monday, the gods at Twitter had removed the “misleading” label.

See? If you can’t see the censor’s “misleading” label over a post anymore by Monday, then no harm, right?

Twitter is now censoring obituaries. https://t.co/1hmY1TtVms — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 3, 2021

But, of course, had the social media giant allowed the story to be told and if people had been able to share the story, then perhaps someone else’s life might have been saved. If people had been able to interact with the story, maybe they would have learned that there was no reason the young woman really needed to have a shot for a virus that stood little chance of making her any more sick than the common flu, if that.

But the doctors at Twitter are just so much smarter than the rest of us.

Wilson’s husband, who was with her during her last hours, told The Defender that Jessica’s reaction to the vaccine has been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

“My view on this whole story is — I want the world leaders to take notice because Jessica’s life is irreplaceable. There was a high value on her life and what she did for our family and for others. She touched a lot of people and there’s no replacing Jessica. “I just hope that those people who are in control, who are setting these mandates at the top, are listening to her story and how we can protect the next Jessica from having to take this vaccine should they not think it’s necessary for them.” Wilson said physicians at the hospital “100%” recognized she had a vaccine adverse event and told him they reported it to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Jessica’s VAERS report was entered into the agency’s system on Sept. 8. Her VAERS ID number is 1683324. Her family to date has not been contacted by any government officials.

The Defender is a publication run by Robert Kennedy’s Children’s Health Defense, a group suing several entities over Covid shot mandates.

Here’s the CDC’s own chart of how Covid affects the different age groups:

Those numbers seem to say that people in Jessica’s age group don’t get the virus to any great extent, much less die from it. Indeed, the Delta variant of Covid regularly infect those who have already received the shots.

And then ask yourself: What’s going on here?

Maybe that’s why Twitter hid Jessica’s obituary for days.

