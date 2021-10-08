https://www.oann.com/un-rights-office-congratulates-all-journalists-on-nobel-peace-prize/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=un-rights-office-congratulates-all-journalists-on-nobel-peace-prize



Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen announces Maria Ressa and Dmitrij Muratov as laureates of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, in the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway October 8, 2021. NTB/Heiko Junge via REUTERS Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee Berit Reiss-Andersen announces Maria Ressa and Dmitrij Muratov as laureates of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, in the Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway October 8, 2021. NTB/Heiko Junge via REUTERS

October 8, 2021

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights office congratulated Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, saying it was “recognition of the importance of the work of journalists in the most difficult circumstances”.

“Throughout the years we’ve seen an increase in attacks in journalists during the COVID lockdown as well,” spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told journalists at a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

“I think I’d speak for the High Commissioner (Michelle Bachelet) when I say congratulations to all journalists out there who are doing their job to keep us informed and to amplify the voices of victims everywhere,” she added.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

