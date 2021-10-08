http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/1MSJiA3kE1k/nfl-ratings-are-up-17-boosted-by-fans-back-in-stands-and-close-games-11633694402

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the team’s narrow victory over the New England Patriots, the most-watched Sunday Night Football game since 2012.

Photo: brian fluharty/Reuters

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...