https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-florida-moms-response-to-doj-crackdown-gets-standing-ovation-at-va-event

Florida mom Quisha King received a standing ovation this week when she rebuffed the National School Boards Association (NSBA) and the Biden administration potentially cracking down on concerned individuals, including parents, who confront their local school boards.

King went viral in June for comments she made rebuking Critical Race Theory-related curriculum at a school board meeting in Duval County, Florida.

Speaking at the Family Research Council’s annual Pray Vote Stand Summit in Virginia, on Thursday, King called for a “mass exodus” from public schools.

“I really think at this point the only thing to do is have a mass exodus from the public school system – that’s it,” King said, according to Fox News.

The report noted that the mother received “prolonged applause, and many in the audience rose to their feet.”

NSBA asked the Biden administration this month to consider whether incidents of malicious and harassing behavior from individuals, including parents, at school board meetings were akin to “domestic terrorism” and to consider deployment of the PATRIOT act to deal with such incidents. The Biden DOJ, mere days later, announced that they would deploy the FBI to investigate and, potentially, target those individuals allegedly “harassing” and “threatening” school administrators.

“With this FBI thing, it just made me realize – what else are we supposed to do?” King continued. “Standing up to these people doesn’t seem to matter. I mean, we have – all of us – we’ve been at these school board meetings, we’ve been voicing our opinions, we’re writing articles, we’re emailing teachers – we’re doing all that stuff. And they don’t care. I’m like the only thing left to do is to just peace out.”

King urged unity to “really send the message that you do not have the right to indoctrinate our children.”

Speaking at her child’s school board this summer, King raged against Critical Race Theory, or CRT, creeping into schools.

“CRT is deeper and more dangerous than that,” King told the school board. “CRT and its outworking today is a teaching that there’s a hierarchy in society where White male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed.”

“That’s why we see corporations like Coca-Cola asking their employees to be less White, which is ridiculous. I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist – and saying that White people are automatically above me, my children, or any child is racist as well. This is not something that we can stand for in our country.”

As reported by The Daily Wire on Thursday, House Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland in reaction to the crackdown. You can view the letter, here.

You can view the summit and King’s comments, here.

Related: Black Mother Rips All-White School Board Over Relentless Focus On Race

Related: Exclusive: Virginia Mother Who Delivered Fiery Takedown Of Critical Race Theory Speaks Out

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

