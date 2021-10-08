http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HL6BzxZgnk0/

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) reacted to the September jobs report by predicting that there will be a “long, slow, anemic kind of flat recovery.” Because businesses are “afraid of the hammer that is going to drop from Washington, D.C. in raising their taxes, and they’re afraid to make investments.”

Waltz said, “What I think we’re going to see is a repeat of the Obama years, where we have this long, slow, anemic kind of flat recovery. Because businesses, I can tell you, the small businesses, even some of the large corporations that I’m talking to out there, everyone is afraid of the hammer that is going to drop from Washington, D.C. in raising their taxes, and they’re afraid to make investments. They’re sitting on the sideline. And so, instead of investing in new buildings, new jobs, new growth, everyone is waiting to see what kind of hammer comes from D.C. in this massive tax and spending bill.”

