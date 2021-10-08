https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/dr-leana-wen-vaccine-mandates

On “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin shared a frightening clip from CNN medical analyst and former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen’s appearance on “CNN Newsroom.” Wen proposed a new level of authoritarianism to force the unvaccinated to get the jab, saying the vaccine mandate for employers doesn’t go far enough. She suggested that President Joe Biden use government regulation to make the COVID vaccine mandatory for plane, train, and bus travel, especially now that the holidays are approaching. Wen even explicitly stated that the unvaccinated should be prevented from seeing their family until they get proof of vaccination.

Dave argued that if Wen’s plans for discrimination against unvaccinated people are implemented, it could create a type of “vaccine apartheid” in the United States. And why do both CNN host Ana Cabrera and Dr. Wen act as though “playing to people’s fear” or government enforced mandates are the only two choices when it comes to informing the public about the COVID vaccine?

Watch the video clip below or find the full episode of “The Rubin Report” here:

