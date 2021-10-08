https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-terry-mcauliffe-refuses-to-define-crt-says-opposition-to-it-is-racist-dog-whistle/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-terry-mcauliffe-refuses-to-define-crt-says-opposition-to-it-is-racist-dog-whistle

Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe refused to define “Critical Race Theory” during a heated interview this week; saying the definition “doesn’t matter” because it’s “racist and not being taught here.”

“How do you define it?” asked one reporter.

“It’s not taught here in Virginia,” said McAuliffe.

“But how do you define it?” she re-iterated.

“Doesn’t matter. It’s not taught here. It’s racist. It’s a dog whistle,” fired-back the Democrat.

“If we don’t have a definition, how can we say it’s racist. I just want a definition from you,” pressed the journalist.

“Eh… It’s not taught here,” insisted the candidate.

For months, MSNBC and WaPo insisted that conservatives “can’t define critical race theory.” But as it turns out, it’s Terry McAuliffe who can’t define it—so instead, he calls Virginia parents “racist.” We have them in a corner. Keep pushing.pic.twitter.com/pOtkR3tyvX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 8, 2021

The state’s school system has become a national focal point over issues like Critical Race Theory, the treatment of transgender children, and others.

Virginia’s Department of Education is also urging local districts across the commonwealth to abandon “gendered” events like the “Father-Daughter Dance” and other “sex-segregated activities.”

“The department’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools was developed pursuant to legislation passed last year by the state legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam,” reports JustTheNews.com.

Virginia imposes new transgender rules on schools: – Eliminate gender-based practices

– End gender-based homecoming/prom court

– Cancel events like “Father-Daughter Dances”

– Overnight lodging for field trips based on gender identity, not biological sex.https://t.co/mpKMXrRTu9 — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) July 1, 2021

“The rules were quietly promulgated earlier this year, but generated interest and controversy late this month as some school officials publicized efforts to come in line with the guidance,” adds the website.

“Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” it states, citing “practices that may be based on gender” such as “grouping students for class activities, gender-based homecoming or prom courts, limitations on who can attend as ‘couples’ at school dances, and gender-based events such as father-daughter dances.”

Watch McAuliffe’s comments above.

THERE IT IS: Terry McAuliffe Says ‘I Don’t Think Parents Should Be Telling Schools What They Should Teach’ posted by Hannity Staff – 9.29.21 Democrat Terry McAuliffe debated his Republican challenger in Virginia this week where he weighed-in on the state’s education system, saying he doesn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe told the crowd. Terry McAuliffe: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” pic.twitter.com/7S15pTv1gY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2021 The state’s school system has become a national focal point over issues like Critical Race Theory, the treatment of transgender children, and others. Virginia’s Department of Education is also urging local districts across the commonwealth to abandon “gendered” events like the “Father-Daughter Dance” and other “sex-segregated activities.” “The department’s Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools was developed pursuant to legislation passed last year by the state legislature and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam,” reports JustTheNews.com. Virginia imposes new transgender rules on schools: – Eliminate gender-based practices

– End gender-based homecoming/prom court

– Cancel events like “Father-Daughter Dances”

– Overnight lodging for field trips based on gender identity, not biological sex.https://t.co/mpKMXrRTu9 — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) July 1, 2021 “The rules were quietly promulgated earlier this year, but generated interest and controversy late this month as some school officials publicized efforts to come in line with the guidance,” adds the website. “Gender-based policies, rules, and practices can have the effect of marginalizing, stigmatizing, and excluding students, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression,” it states, citing “practices that may be based on gender” such as “grouping students for class activities, gender-based homecoming or prom courts, limitations on who can attend as ‘couples’ at school dances, and gender-based events such as father-daughter dances.” Watch McAuliffe’s comments above. BRAZILE BACKLASH: DNC Boss REFUSES to Acknowledge Hillary ‘Rigged’ Election posted by Hannity Staff – 11.08.17





Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez continues to deflect questions over Hillary Clinton’s secret takeover of the DNC, repeatedly refusing to answer questions over whether the former Secretary of State stole the nomination from Senator Bernie Sanders. Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez continues to deflect questions over Hillary Clinton’s secret takeover of the DNC, repeatedly refusing to answer questions over whether the former Secretary of State stole the nomination from Senator Bernie Sanders. Perez was speaking with Fox News this week when he was pressed over Donna Brazile’s recent allegations that the Hillary Campaign seized control of the Democratic Party nearly a year before securing the nomination. “I’ve got to ask you about Donna Brazile, Tom. Obviously, she’s railing against the DNC in her new book. We’ve seen her all over the place revealing fresh divides within the party in the aftermath of the 2016 election,” said Fox’s Maria Bartiromo. “What is going on, Tom?” “Donna’s a good friend and I think you need to ask her that question,” Perez said. “What I can tell you, Maria, is that I was out on the stump everywhere and there wasn’t one person who asked me about Donna Brazile and the past. They were asking me about their health care; they wanted to continue the process that Terry McAuliffe has made in Virginia. They wanted to make sure we had people uniting us and not dividing us.” “Obviously there was a real division within the Party, Tom,” fired-back Bartiromo. “It was rigged, everybody was behind Hillary Clinton and not Bernie Sanders.” Watch Tom Perez dodge the question above. h/t Washington Free Beacon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

