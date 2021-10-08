https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kamala-pimps-space-kids-like-creepy-disney-production/
This was weird.
Kamala Harris pimped space travel to kids in another bizarre White House production.
Their filming looked like a bad kids flick.
Minutes before this was filmed… pic.twitter.com/ShluJ38kIl
— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 8, 2021
Have you ever seen someone this fake? pic.twitter.com/YuVSsdiB2a
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 8, 2021
This is quite something considering this was the same woman who mocked the Space Force.