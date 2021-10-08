https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kamala-pimps-space-kids-like-creepy-disney-production/

This was weird.
Kamala Harris pimped space travel to kids in another bizarre White House production.

Their filming looked like a bad kids flick.

This is quite something considering this was the same woman who mocked the Space Force.

