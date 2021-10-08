http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/oDiOGwPmX00/

The White House on Friday defended President Joe Biden after he revealed that he personally lobbied a hospital to attend to a friend in the emergency room.

Biden told the story Thursday during a speech in Illinois, revealing he was contacted by a friend who said his wife was unable to get immediate care at an emergency room in Pennsylvania.

Biden revealed he personally called the hospital.

“Because I knew this person, I called the desk, the receiving nurse, and asked what the situation was,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki insisted that the president was not trying to “cut the line” by personally lobbying the hospital, when questioned about the incident during the White House press briefing.

“That certainly was not his intention, he was not trying to do that, he was checking in on a friend,” Psaki replied.

She refused to share any details about the story, citing privacy for Biden’s friend.

“I don’t have any other update, for the privacy of this individual,” Psaki said.

