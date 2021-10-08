https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/08/who-wants-to-tell-him-lol-brian-stelter-cant-figure-out-why-americans-trust-in-the-media-keeps-going-down-blames-dan-rather/
Did you guys know that back in 2003 the majority of Americans trusted the media?
Seriously.
According to this chart, 54% of us trusted them.
Then there was a serious drop …
They never really recuperated from that major drop, but looking at this, their numbers right now are only higher than what we saw in 2016, and we know what happened THAT year.
TIL: there was a ten-point drop in Americans’ trust in the media between 2003 and 2004, which was never recovered. https://t.co/4yHT7PQblZ pic.twitter.com/A9NrbRBLxG
— Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 7, 2021
What could it be?
Hrm.
Brian Stelter is trying to figure it out … and blaming Dan Rather.
Rathergate? War? Or both
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 7, 2021
Brian … my dude … get a mirror.
You literally use @DanRather on your show, called reliable sources, and treat him as though he should be respected cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/pmrPfhvqSi
— (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 8, 2021
The fact that Americans are actually smarter than people who ‘claim’ to be ‘journalists.’ We’ve caught MANY ‘journalists’ in absolute lies and pushing absolute propaganda. Corporate media destroyed real journalism. You let it. You ARE it.
— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 8, 2021
It’s you, dude.
— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 8, 2021
@brianseltzer Look in the mirror. https://t.co/3Ec8sWB750
— Cynth (@Cynth210) October 8, 2021
and Brian Stelter, and … https://t.co/yewMzQHgR9
— Stacy Da Costa (@spegums) October 8, 2021
Absolutely clueless. https://t.co/qysRb1OkJM pic.twitter.com/mM97wXEEEc
— Nameit03 (@nameit85) October 8, 2021
Rathergate?? Lol https://t.co/32hq1KmzY3 pic.twitter.com/NyqHAdyRGX
— ⚜️⚜️⚜️DPJ⚜️⚜️⚜️(2️⃣➖2️⃣) (@raptor597dpj) October 8, 2021
Maybe it was CNNs wall of soldier death? https://t.co/398LtkybWH
— Homer (@Spoken_Easy) October 8, 2021
Well at least they’ve learned their lesson since then!
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 7, 2021
Right?
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
HOOBOY.
That was actually funny from Jon Favreau.
Dammit.
***
