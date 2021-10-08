https://www.dailywire.com/news/bad-news-for-biden-women-lost-26k-jobs-in-september

If data from September regarding women and the economy becomes a trend, Joe Biden and the Democrats may have even more trouble in 2022 in the midterm elections.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), women in Joe Biden’s America lost 26,000 jobs in September. Aside from the months of March and April 2020, when the first catastrophic effects of the coronavirus slammed the American economy and the country lost huge numbers of jobs, that was the first time women had lost jobs in America since May 2011, the middle of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to BLS.

The Washington Post reported on Thursday:

Hiring slowed sharply in August, supply chain issues have worsened, inflation remains high and consumer sentiment plunged in August and remains near its pandemic-era low. While September jobs numbers are expected to show some improvement over August, forecasters keep pushing out predictions for a full recovery further and further.

Days after the 2020 election, NBC News surmised that Joe Biden won the presidency largely because of women voters, writing:

Women supported Biden at higher rates than men — especially Black women voters, who rallied behind President Obama’s former V.P. at crucial turns during his 2020 presidential campaign. While election data won’t be finalized until each state finishes tabulating its votes, early exit polls show President-elect Biden winning the votes of 57 percent of women, compared to 45 percent of men. In comparison, President Trump won 42 percent of women’s votes and 53 percent of men’s votes.

Pew Research Center explained:

Pew Research Center survey data going back more than two decades shows a growing gender gap in partisan affiliation. In 2018 and 2019, the Democratic Party held a wide advantage with women: 56% of female registered voters identified as Democrats or leaned toward the Democratic Party, while 38% identified as Republicans or leaned toward the GOP. This stands in contrast to men, among whom 50% were Republicans or GOP leaners and 42% identified as or leaned Democratic. This gender gap has been slowly growing wider since 2014.

The trend among single women to vote for the Democratic Party was noticed as far back as 1982. As Time Magazine reported:

In 1982, Democrats picked up 26 seats in the House of Representatives. Political analysts attributed this loss to the GOP’s continuing failure to win over women voters. A few days later, Reagan pollster Ronald Hinckley presented the administration with a memo analyzing the new voting pattern. The memo argued that Republicans’ biggest problem was appealing to non-married women.

“Despite GOP efforts, in every presidential election since 1980, almost every demographic group of women (cut by race, education, age, etc.) has voted more Democratic than their male counterparts,” Time Magazine added.

In February, Peyton Roth and W. Bradford Wilcox noted in The American Conservative, “We find a strong association between marriage and voting Republican. In fact, a 1 percentage point increase in marriage was generally associated with a 1.2 percentage point increase in Trump’s share of the vote.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

