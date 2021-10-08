https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/wow-fake-news-giant-ny-times-added-800000-total-children-hospitalized-coronavirus/

It’s OK.

They were only off by 800,000!

The New York Times reported on Thursday that they had overstated the number of children hospitalized with coronavirus by 800,000!

They also misreported on Denmark and Sweden’s recent move to ban the vaccines from those under 30-years-old.

FOX News reported:

The New York Times issued a massive correction Thursday after the liberal newspaper severely misreported the number of COVID hospitalities among children in the United States by more than 800,000.

A report headlined, “A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now,” by science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli was peppered with errors before major changes were made to the story. The Times initially reported “nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized” with COVID since the pandemic began, when the factual data in the now-corrected version is that “more than 63,000 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 from August 2020 to October 2021.”

The paper also botched actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark and even bungled the timing of a critical FDA meeting.

“An earlier version of this article incorrectly described actions taken by regulators in Sweden and Denmark. They have halted use of the Moderna vaccine in children; they have not begun offering single doses. The article also misstated the number of Covid hospitalizations in U.S. children. It is more than 63,000 from August 2020 to October 2021, not 900,000 since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, the article misstated the timing of an F.D.A. meeting on authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. It is later this month, not next week,” the lengthy correction stated in full.