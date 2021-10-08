https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/10/08/your-tears-as-always-are-delicious-rick-wilson-throws-a-fit-in-thread-admitting-trump-wins-because-1-6-commission-is-dead-already/

We know it’s childish and even petty to laugh at the suffering of others BUT when it’s Rick Wilson who is suffering?

Yeah, we are SO pointing and laughing.

Especially when it comes to the January 6th Commission or the ridiculous narrative that a bunch of people dressed up like dorks led by a bigger dork in a Viking hat was somehow overthrowing the government. Yeah yeah, they really need something to deflect and distract from the sh*t job Biden is doing (who Rick helped put in the White House) but c’mon man.

Stop being a lying, dog-faced pony soldier and stuff!

1/ I have some bad news. After multiple calls I have some extremely grim news. As of now 1/6 commission is dead already, and will not enforce the subpoenas. Trump wins. The 1/6 terror plot will go unexamined and unpunished. To say I’m livid is putting it mildly. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2021

Oooooh.

He’s livid.

What’s he gonna do? Write some tweets about it?

Oh, yeah, that is what he did.

2/ This is staffed wrong, led wrong, and a gutless exercise to get back to talking about infrastructure. They’re not taking the risk seriously, they’re not taking the data before them seriously, and they’re eager to run out the clock. Livid. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2021

Wait, we thought Liz Cheney and the gang were putting country over party or something.

Livid.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

3/ I’m told that the whole plan is to bring in academics to examine the information from that day, when it should be a LE/IC style counterterrorism investigation. The leadership has already decided to slow roll it and write a tsk tsk memo at the end. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2021

Counterterrorism?

We’ve found ourselves wondering if perhaps Rick ate a bunch of paint chips as a child …

Yes, Rick. Many people at the Capitol that day were protesting.

That’s it.

And that Rick ever listened to Democrats in the first place tells us he’s definitely been eating paint chips.

5/ Stay locked in your bubble that the modern GOP won’t have a mob of Bannon’s terrorists burn you to the ground and piss on the ashes. An unpunished coup is a training exercise. End. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 8, 2021

Would someone pretty please grab a teeny, tiny violin for Rick? Thanks.

Your tears, as always, are delicious. — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 8, 2021

With a spoon, baby.

Simply there was no terror plot that Ricky wanted just like

#Russia #Russia #Russia

The plot was invented in Ricky‘s little mind. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) October 8, 2021

There was no coup you troll. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 8, 2021

Same thing we did when we saw his thread.

Awww, poor little Ricky Poo.

***

