https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tsa-when-illegal-invaders-dont-have-id-they-fly-free/
Ugandan family that paid a smuggler $5K per person to cross border from Mexico City to TX are caught on camera boarding American Airlines plane in McAllen, TX w/ NO ID, Passport or Visa.
TSA allows them to pass through security w/ only processing paperwork from US Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/0zsohZaeLi
— @SassyConservativeGirl45 (@SassyConservat1) October 6, 2021
In a statement from the Nigerian family’s public defender: ‘We only entered the U.S. illegally to vote though, so it never dawned on us to bring ID.’