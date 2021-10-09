https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/871-la-firefighters-file-1-7-billion-lawsuit-over-vaccine-mandate-25-of-firefighting-force-is-about-to-quit/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Hundreds of Los Angeles firefighters are joining the legal battle against the Covid vaccine requirement. Each firefighter is seeking $2 million in compensation. “You go from everyone thanking you one day for doing your job, and coming and helping them in their time of need, now all of the sudden, you’re a villain.”