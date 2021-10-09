https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/10/a-u-s-iran-war-could-mean-hundreds-of-thousands-of-dead/

Clearly, the U.S. and Iran have been at odds for many years–that’s an understatement for sure. The Iranian hostage crisis, beginning in 1979, helped bring down the presidency of Jimmy Carter. During the Iraq War, Iran often assisted insurgents, while the U.S. put sanctions on Iran. And after a brief period in the Obama presidency when the parties negotiated a nuclear agreement, the Trump Administration withdrew from that deal, and later assassinated Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

None of that resulted in a full-on war between the U.S. and Iran, including the killing of Soleimani, which some speculated at the time would lead to significant escalation. But back in early 2020, shortly after the assassination of Soleimani, Vox looked at what it might look like if the two countries actually went to war. At that time, per Vox, the Eurasia Group placed the likelihood of “a limited or major military confrontation” between the U.S. and Iran at about 40 percent.

Vox asked eight experts what it would look like if such a war were to take place.

“Iranian forces could bomb an American oil tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for the global energy trade aggressively patrolled by Tehran’s forces, causing loss of life or a catastrophic oil spill,” the Vox report said. “The country’s skillful hackers could launch a major cyberattack on regional allies like Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.”

Experts also called it “particularly likely” that Iran would “ target and murder American troops and diplomats in Iraq.”

There were other scenarios of escalation raised.

“If Tehran destroyed an oil tanker, killing people and causing an oil spill, the US might destroy some of Iran’s ships. If Iran took out another US military drone, the US might take out some of Iran’s air defenses,” Vox said. “And if Iranian-backed militants killed Americans in Iraq, then US troops stationed there could retaliate, killing militia fighters and targeting their bases of operation in return. The US could even bomb certain training grounds inside Iran or kill high-level officials.”

Various scenarios raised also involved the U.S. sending troops to the region as a deterrent, and the two sides essentially daring each other to strike first.

“Unintended civilian casualties or other collateral damage is always possible, and it is not clear that this administration — or any administration — understands what Iran’s own red lines are,” Jasmine El-Gamal, of the Atlantic Council, a think tank in Washington, told Vox. “As such, the greatest risk of a full-blown war comes from one side miscalculating the other’s tolerance” for conflict.

As for the war itself, Vox’s experts predicted that “the US strategy would almost certainly involve using overwhelming air and naval power to beat Iran into submission early on.” This would involve cyberattacks, and also bombing “Iranian ships, parked warplanes, missile sites, nuclear facilities, and training grounds.”

A ground invasion, however, would be extremely complicated to pull off, due to the geography and the terrain. And it would be costly, both in money and in lives.

“A US-Iran war would likely lead to thousands or hundreds of thousands of dead. Trying to forcibly remove the country’s leadership, experts say, might drive that total into the millions,” the report said.

Stephen Silver is a journalist, essayist, and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review, and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

