FILE PHOTO: Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer FILE PHOTO: Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi speaks during a news conference in Kabul Afghanistan September 14, 2021. Picture taken September 14, 2021.REUTERS/Stringer

October 9, 2021

Cairo (Reuters) – Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister said on Saturday that an Afghan delegation had asked the United States to lift its ban on the central bank’s reserves during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Doha, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera television reported.

Amir Khan Muttaqi said that Washington would offer Afghan people coronavirus vaccines, Al-Jazeera cited him as saying.

(Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; editing by Jason Neely)

