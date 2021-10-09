https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/meeting-pope-francis-pelosi-flees-rome-church-service-security-incident-hecklers/

A “security issue” prompted the notoriously pro-choice Catholic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to flee a Catholic mass in Rome on Saturday, according to an announcement made from the altar by a priest during the service. Epoch Times reporter Bree A. Dail posted a video clip of the announcement, adding that hecklers at the mass reportedly caused Pelosi to leave. The priest noted there was a “commotion”, saying Pelosi was scheduled to do a reading for the mass but had to leave.

ROME—@SpeakerPelosi reportedly heckled at St Patrick’s Catholic American Parish, in Rome, causing her to abruptly leave the Mass she was attending. Paulist Fr. Steven Petroff, rector of St. Patrick’s, addresses the alleged “security incident”, causing the Speaker to leave. pic.twitter.com/IxBlfiBAMp — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 9, 2021

“You probably heard or saw the commotion. Unfortunately, uh, there was, I guess a security issue, and sadly Speaker Pelosi and her husband had to leave. She was going to do our second reading today. But, um, of course her safety is the most important. Uh, but I think she would have, I hope she would have liked this homily. Cuz, as I said, I was reading some of what she said yesterday. She’s here as part of the uh, preparation for the uh, gathering in Glasgow about climate change. She reiterated what some of the Italian politicians have said about the importance of listening, especially listening to young people…”

The security incident came after Pelosi met earlier in the day with Pope Francis.

It was a spiritual, personal and official honor to have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis this morning. pic.twitter.com/nrWYyApnMQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 9, 2021

Pelosi’s statement on meeting Pope Francis:

“It was a spiritual, personal and official honor to have an audience with His Holiness Pope Francis this morning. His Holiness’s leadership is a source of joy and hope for Catholics and for all people, challenging each of us to be good stewards of God’s creation, to act on climate, to embrace the refugee, the immigrant and the poor, and to recognize the dignity and divinity in everyone. “His Holiness’s encyclical Laudato Si’ is a powerful challenge to the global community to act decisively on the climate crisis with special attention to the most vulnerable communities. I expressed the gratitude of those working on climate action in the Congress for the immense moral clarity and urgency that His Holiness continues to bring to the climate crisis, and how we continue to cherish his address to the Joint Session of Congress in 2015. “His Holiness commands our attention to honor the Gospel of Matthew by serving ‘the least of these,’ lifting up those who have been left out or left behind, especially in the time of COVID. “In San Francisco, we take special pride in Pope Francis, who shares the namesake of our city and whose song of St. Francis is our anthem. ‘Lord, make me a channel of thy peace. Where there is darkness, may we bring light. Where there is hatred, may we bring love. Where there is despair, may we bring hope.’”

Pelosi was in Rome to meet the Pope in a prelude to a U.N. meeting on “climate change” in Glasgow, Scotland next month.

Excerpt via Catholic News Service:

Pope Francis met privately at the Vatican Oct. 9 with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in Rome to speak at a meeting of legislators from around the world in preparation for the U.N. climate summit. The Vatican released photos of Pelosi’s meeting with the pope, but provided no details of the encounter, which took place before Pope Francis addressed the Pre-COP26 Parliamentary Meeting. …Because Pelosi supports legalized abortion, her archbishop, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone of San Francisco, asked “all Catholics and others of goodwill” to join a prayer and fasting campaign for Pelosi’s “conversion.” “A conversion of heart of the majority of our congressional representatives is needed on this issue, beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” Archbishop Cordileone said in a statement Sept. 29. In her keynote address to fellow legislators from around the world meeting in Rome Oct. 8, Pelosi said world governments must take bold action in their own countries and when they meet for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. “It would be a dereliction of duty for us not to go into the future in a green way and (one) that responds to the urgency of the climate crisis. It’s all about the children,” she said. “We will leave them a world where they can be healthy, where they can thrive and reach their fulfillment.” In his speech to the parliamentarians Oct. 9, Pope Francis spoke of the “important, and indeed, crucial” role of governments in slowing climate change and restoring a healthy environment…

