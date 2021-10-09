https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/amazing-covid-19-cases-indonesia-plunge-government-authorizes-ivermectin-treatment/

In July 2021, the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) finally granted the Emergency Use Authorization for Ivermectin as the therapeutic drug to cure the Covid-19.

This was due to the country’s “worst-case scenario” epidemic at the time according to officials.

Indonesia experienced a spike in COVID-19 infection and deaths in July and was struggling to slow the virus transmission due to its high population. Indonesia is ranked as the world’s fourth most populous country.

TRENDING: Federal Government Drops ALL Bogus Felony Charges Against Brandon Straka, #WalkAway Founder Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors in Government Attempt to Break His Spirit

The government imposed an emergency measure to slow the spread of the virus. One of its measures was to authorize the use of Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.

The Strait Times reported:

The Indonesian government on Thursday (July 15) began distributing free medicine and vitamins to self-isolating Covid-19 patients in high-risk areas as the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to rip through the country, emptying pharmacy shelves. Each package will have seven days worth of therapeutic Covid-19 drugs and vitamins, and will be given to asymptomatic patients as well as those with mild to moderate symptoms including fever and dry cough. The medication for the latter group will require consultation with a doctor and a prescription. Medical facilities are stretched thin, and demand for oxygen and medication has also soared. As scores of people are isolating themselves at home and self-medicating, prices of drugs have shot up in pharmacies and online. The health ministry has since moved to cap the prices of drugs such as favipiravir, remdesivir and ivermectin. Indonesia’s food and drug agency has authorised ivermectin for emergency use against Covid-19, Reuters reported, although the World Health Organisation, as well as European and the US regulators did not recommend its use for Covid-19 patients.

After the government authorized the use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients, the number of cases significantly plummeted since July.

The data below proves that Ivermectin played a major role on the steep decline of COVID-19 cases despite having a low vaccination rate.

As of October 8, only 20.5% were fully vaccinated and 35.9% got their first dose.

One Twitter user posted a comparison between India and Indonesia’s success with Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19.

Fortunately, in Indonesia doctors are allowed to prescribe Ivermectin since end July 2021. Although people cant buy it freely from pharmacy. Indonesia currently have 8 hospital running clinical trial for Ivermectin Protocol and please look at their mortality after IVM vs India pic.twitter.com/ytGnvnkanJ — Ganteng_Energy28 (@AnakCrypto28) October 9, 2021

The Gateway Pundit previously reported the same scenario in Uttar Pradesh, India. The 33 districts in Uttar Pradesh, India have now become free from COVID-19. The recovery rate has increased up to 98.7% proving the effectiveness of IVERMECTIN as part of the “Uttar Pradesh Covid Control Model.” Of course, the media won’t mention that Ivermectin is being used for the treatment of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in India to use Ivermectin as early and preventatively in all family contacts. And this state is one of the five lowest COVID cases of all states in India despite having only a low vaccination rate.

You can read the rest of the story here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

