Benjamin Anthony Varela, the Olympia Antifa who shot Tiny Toese

Varela was deemed so violent and dangerous that he was restrained in chains during his arraignment on Wednesday. The court learned that during the short time he’s been in custody, he damaged the sprinkler system in the jail, had to be removed by a special unit and was placed in a turtle restraining suit, and has repeatedly threatened to harm staff.

Varela’s wife, Amanda Rebecca Varela, has also filed for a divorce and protective order against him during this time. His trial for shooting Tusitala Toese is set for Nov. 29, 2021.





