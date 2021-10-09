https://headlineusa.com/ariz-gov-sinemas-going-to-cave/

Arizona’s Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said he doubted the resolve of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to oppose the Democrats’ massive social spending bill, the Washington Examiner reported.

Ducey cited Sinema’s lack of principle as evidence that she would not stand up to pressure.

“She’s a politician, so of course she’s going to cave,” Ducey told the newspaper in an interview on Thursday.

Sinema and other centrist Democrats oppose the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which includes millions of dollars to “combat” climate change and push other items on Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

Leftist activists have gone to absurd lengths to push Sinema in the matter, stalking her on the airplane and in the bathroom.

President Joe Biden downplayed the stalking incident, suggesting that it was part of the job.

“I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody … the only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have Secret Service standing around them,” Biden said. “So, it’s—it’s part of the process.”

Meanwhile, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have stoked the radicalism by publicly calling out the Arizona senator.

While speaking in Tulsa, Biden blamed Sinema and her Democratic colleague, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, for his failed agenda.

“Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House, and a tie in the Senate—with two members of the Senate who voted more with my Republican friends,” he lamented, referring to himself in the third-person.

Sanders, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist, declared that fellow Democrats Manchin and Sinema “do not have the right to sabotage what 48 want and what the president wants.”

