At least five reproductions of Hunter Biden’s “art” pieces sold for $75,000 each ahead of a pop-up Los Angeles art show featuring his work on October 1.

Hunter Biden was present at the opening of the art show at Hollywood’s Milk Studios, mingling with approximately 200 wealthy and influential guests — which has raised more red flags about possible corruption.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the Joe Biden’s nominee to be the US ambassador to India, was among those in attendance.

“The Georges Berges Gallery sold the prints before the Oct. 1 opening of a ‘pop-up’ presentation in Los Angeles, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday,” the New York Post reports. “It’s unclear who purchased the reproductions — which cost a fraction of the top price of $500,000 for an original piece by President Biden’s scandal-scarred son — or if any more were sold after the LA show opened.”

Speaking to the Post, Richard Painter, who was President George W. Bush’s chief ethics lawyer, explained that “recent schmoozing with attendees at his debut exhibition showed that a White House attempt to prevent influence-peddling by keeping buyers anonymous won’t work and should be scrapped in favor of a ‘Plan B.’”

Painter also spoke to the Washington Post, saying

“The whole thing is a really bad idea, saying “the initial reaction a lot of people are going to have is that he’s capitalizing on being the son of a president and wants people to give him a lot of money.”

Walter Shaub, the former Office of Government Ethics director under President Obama, previously told Fox News that Biden’s art career has a “shameful and grifty feeling to it.”

A team of lawyers is currently vetting people interested in attending his New York City art show, which has been delayed until the Spring.

The Los Angeles show is ongoing through November.

Joe Biden snapped at a reporter who questioned him about possible corruption on Saturday.

“Are you concerned about potential corruption with your son’s art sales?” the reporter asked.

“You got to be kidding me,” Biden said as his handlers shielded him from the press.

