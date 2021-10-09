https://www.oann.com/austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-as-chancellor/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=austrias-kurz-says-stepping-down-as-chancellor



Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences gives a statement at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

October 9, 2021

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences.

Kurz said in a statement to the media that he was proposing Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, a career diplomat, as his successor. Kurz plans to remain leader of his conservative party and take over as its leader in parliament, he added.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Editing by William Maclean)

