KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Keller ISD band director was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

Jedidiah William Maus was accused of exposing himself to a student last month at Bear Creek Intermediate School.

The district identified Maus as a band director at both Bear Creek and Keller Intermediate School.

“We know this is extremely upsetting,” the district said in a letter sent to parents.

Counselors will be made available to students at both campuses, officials said.

“Please understand that because this involves a police investigation, we may not have answers to every question, but will we do our best to provide the most accurate information we can,” the district’s letter said.

Police released an arrest warrant affidavit that says Maus walked into a boy’s bathroom on September 10 and exposed himself while a boy was washing his hands at the sink. The student, identified only as Victim A, said he left the bathroom, and Maus followed him into the hallway where he asked the student not to make a big deal of what he had seen. The student talked about the incident with his family, who contacted the school.

The Keller Police Department and the Keller ISD began an investigation and found two additional victims.

In a statement late Friday afternoon, Keller ISD would not say whether Maus was still with the district, but did say:

“Notwithstanding our privacy policies which prohibit the District from publicly discussing personnel matters, Keller ISD reported this matter to law enforcement and is fully cooperating with the authorities’ investigation.”

A second victim told police that Maus would frequently ask band students if anyone needed to use the bathroom after class, and in one case, asked two boys if they would go into a stall with him.

“During this time, a student asked Mr. Maus if they could skip class again, and Maus said only if they went to the restroom with him,” the affidavit said.

While the district declined to say, police confirmed that Maus was placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call Keller Police at 817-743-4600.

