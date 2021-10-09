https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/biden-brags-about-how-many-jobs-have-been-created-since-he-took-office-and-nobodys-buying-it/

Yesterday President Biden delivered an address intended to spin the dismal jobs report as good news (Covid-19 was blamed for the bad news).

Shortly thereafter, Biden (or whoever runs the POTUS Twitter account) bragged about how many jobs have been created since January 20th:

This again? They really hope we’re stupid.

Biden will happily get you fired and then re-hired in order to claim he created a job.

Where’s the “misleading” flag from Twitter?

And yet Biden used the word “progress” countless times to describe what the report showed.

When it comes to jobs lost because of vaccine mandates, Biden would like everybody to “look at the bigger picture.”

