Yesterday President Biden delivered an address intended to spin the dismal jobs report as good news (Covid-19 was blamed for the bad news).

Shortly thereafter, Biden (or whoever runs the POTUS Twitter account) bragged about how many jobs have been created since January 20th:

In total, the job creation in the first eight months of my administration is nearly 5 million jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 8, 2021

People going back to work after government shut down their jobs and our economy is not job creation, Sleepy Joe. https://t.co/ZbrckiZgbL — 🎃The🐰FOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) October 9, 2021

Brandon thinks closing down the economy and it opening it back up = job creation. https://t.co/0u9b79toxR — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 9, 2021

Biden will happily get you fired and then re-hired in order to claim he created a job.

Whoever is running this Twitter account is as dumb & delusional as Joe himself — Katie (@CupKatie00) October 8, 2021

This tweet is misleading. https://t.co/I75zTytkZR — MetalChris 🇺🇸 🗣️ (on Parler & Gab @MetalChris) (@real_MetalChris) October 9, 2021

He counts “job creation” as people going back to work from a pandemic. And the dems believe it! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/HxUC8TLgvl — Lisa Christine •.•.•.•.•.• (@lisachristinect) October 8, 2021

Ummm… He knows we all saw the jobs report, right? https://t.co/EFnfyj2vfw — An Angry Empath (@empath_angry) October 9, 2021

And yet Biden used the word “progress” countless times to describe what the report showed.

Allowing people to go back to work is not in fact “job creation” Now do all those you’re forcing to quit or be fired over a vaccine https://t.co/WkI23C4zPk — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 9, 2021

When it comes to jobs lost because of vaccine mandates, Biden would like everybody to “look at the bigger picture.”

