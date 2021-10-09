https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/08/keep-tweeting-through-it-buddy-wh-roundly-mocked-for-some-serious-jobs-report-spin-1146074/

White House Chief of Staff, Ronald Klain, was roundly mocked for attempting to spin a depressing jobs report into a success story.

Klain tweeted to a fiercely responsive audience, that “the unemployment rate is now down to 4.8% — in just eight months. We’ve created 2x more jobs under @POTUS in his first nine months than any administration in history.”

His tweet was posted at 9:38 am, approximately 20 minutes after ABC News released its analysis that contradicted Klain’s spin and flat-out called the report “dismal.”



As Klain posted his message, ABC News had already reported the less than successful numbers, noting the U.S. hiring rate fell very far below expectations. Experts had hoped 500,000 jobs could be added, but the final tally was a mere 194,000, placing the Biden administration coming up short at 306,000 jobs.

ABC did add a bit of spin of its own, chalking up the low employment to the Delta variant while President Biden was busy conducting damage control.

“We’re making consistent, steady progress,” Biden said in response to the report. “And thanks to bipartisan agreements, we’re making progress on funding the government and raising the debt limit, so people continue to get their social security checks, the military continues to get paid, and so much more.”

The president also seized the opportunity to push his “Build Back Better” agenda.

“We risk losing our edge as a nation if we don’t move our infrastructure,” Biden said. “We have to regain the momentum we lost.”

But no amount of spin could help the Biden administration when CNBC added insult to injury and “Squawk Box” show hosts openly gasped upon reading the report. “Wow” and “whoa” were all they could muster before they could wrap their brains around the findings.

With all that being said, it’s not hard to see why Klain’s tweet garnered so much mockery.

Some of the notable replies to Klain’s positive spin on the ‘dismal’ September jobs report were found on Twitter, with many being heavily critical of the White House’s Chief of Staff. The conversation flowed like this:

LMAO…you mean jobs RE-OPENED …. trying to take credit for people going back to work at their jobs after you forced them out of work is an odd flex — Chase Smith (@spiritworldfilm) October 8, 2021

You mean when the country opened up and could actually go to work again and unemployment ended unemployment percentage went down!?!?! pic.twitter.com/xnwStb0BPn — AM53 (@azallan84) October 8, 2021

Created is probably not the correct term, jobs were re-opened, how many actual new positions created ❓❓ — JPi🇺🇸🇵🇱🇪🇺🌍✌☮️ (@HuPwaw) October 8, 2021

Kinda crazy to watch the White House Chief of Staff frantically trying to spin this absolute disaster. https://t.co/BKpiXjFkUU — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 8, 2021

Lololololololololololololol STOP — William Orr (@williamorr2110) October 8, 2021

LMAO keep tweeting through it buddy https://t.co/SUPVW74ZoA — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/NfUB7a2yNj — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) October 8, 2021

