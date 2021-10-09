https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/bill-maher-kyrsten-sinema-arizona-bathroom-harassment

“Real Time” host Bill Maher blasted the “outrageous” harassment Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., faced when she was followed into a restroom earlier this month by activists at Arizona State University.

He also scolded progressive lawmakers, claiming they were holding the bipartisan $1.5 infrastructure bill hostage in order to pass a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“I think this is outrageous,” Maher reacted during a panel discussion on Friday, about the intrusion on Sinema. “You may not like the politics, but when this s— starts to happen, I don’t know where the safe space is in America. And I don’t know where it ends.”

Panelist Michael Render, aka rapper “Killer Mike,” said he “doesn’t think it’s right” to follow a politician into a restroom, but urged Democrats they “need to bring something home” regarding the spending bills being debated on Capitol Hill.

“Your base is angry with you,” Render warned Democrats, saying lawmakers weren’t acting fast enough.

“But one reason they’re not bringing anything home — they could have that $1 trillion infrastructure bill. And, by the way, $1 trillion – still to some people, is a lot of money,” Maher pushed back. “It’s a lot of jobs, building bridges and roads and all kinds of stuff. That’s being held up, Mike, by people who are saying what you’re saying. ‘We want everything and we want it now. And if we don’t get it, then you don’t get anything.’ And sometimes when you ask for the whole loaf, you get none!”

“And sometimes you get more when you push for more,” Render doubled down.

“Not in Washington,” Maher shot back. “Not very often in Washington.”

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa complained to Maher that while Democrats were fighting with each other over the dollar amount of the spending bills, “democracy in this country is on the brink” and “being tested in every single state.”

Last week, Maher defended Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for not backing the Democrats’ multitrillion-dollar spending proposals.

“Here’s my question: Does spending more money make you a better person? Or a bigger moderate?” Maher asked. “And maybe these two, Sinema and Manchin … might have their thumb more on the pulse on the average Democrat in the country.”

