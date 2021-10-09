https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/bingo-dan-bongino-sums-up-bidens-build-back-better-plan-with-3-short-points/

You’ve heard President Biden, Jen Psaki and many other Democrats explaining what this administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda means, but Dan Bongino has summed it up with three short points:

The Joe Biden “Build Back Better” Plan: 1. Print trillions of $$$ we don’t have

2. Pay people not to work

3. Be stunned when open jobs can’t get filled@dbongino is flabbergasted at the incompetence of the “rotting bag of oatmeal” in the White House 👇 pic.twitter.com/XNkAFcrlEG — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) October 8, 2021

If there’s a 4th point, it’s “then blame the virus, the unvaccinated and Republicans.”

