You’ve heard President Biden, Jen Psaki and many other Democrats explaining what this administration’s “Build Back Better” agenda means, but Dan Bongino has summed it up with three short points:

If there’s a 4th point, it’s “then blame the virus, the unvaccinated and Republicans.”

