Scoop has brought us news of Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in the past, when his epic comments on gun rights drove Democrats nationwide into frothing outrage. This week, Robinson is under fire for remarks about protecting children from “filth” in public schools.

Robinson’s comments were delivered at the pulpit of a black church in North Carolina, to raucous applause from the audience. But (mostly white) liberals on social media took the clip and started a hate campaign against him over LGBT offense.

This clip was in the tweet that went viral. It’s obviously clipped of the context of his remarks, but even clipped it’s obvious what he means about this ADULT content being shoved in KIDS faces.





Robinson was interviewed by a local station and, contrary to what most politicians and people afraid of the Twitter mob would do, he doubled down on protecting America’s youth from indoctrination.

You don’t see that very often. Also notice how nasty and derisive the on screen banner was, and the interspersed commentary from the (white) libs trashing the guy they are interviewing.

They are going to come for him twice as hard now.

