https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61622d002817c57bc71cd010
A “security issue” prompted the notoriously pro-choice Catholic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to flee a Catholic mass in Rome on Saturday, according to an announcement made from the altar b…
The alleged bodyguard for former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani told the British media he has security camera footage to disprove the US-backed leader’s denials of taking bags of money with him when he…
There is a MASSIVE CROWD at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for the “Save America Rally” tonight in Des Moines. President Trump is expected to hit the stage at 7:00 PM Central time. THOUSANDS of People wai…
On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill – AB 101- into law that makes it mandatory for high school students to pass “ethnic studies” indoctrination courses as a part of their gradua…
Opposing Critical Race Theory is racist, but defining CRT doesn’t matter, because it’s not being taught in schools, contends Terry McAuliffe…