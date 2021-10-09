http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QuiIbT-kjt4/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Alex Witt Reports,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) said he disagrees with President Joe Biden’s reaction to protesters following Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) into a bathroom and such behavior “should not be part of the process.”

After playing a clip of President Joe Biden saying that the incident was inappropriate, but “it’s part of the process.” Host Alex Witt asked, “Is that a fair assessment of what part of the process is now? I mean, where do you draw the line?”

Cardin responded, “No, I disagree with that. This should not be part of the process. That type of interference in privacy should have no place in our community. I’ve been in public life a long time, and I must tell you I’m proud of Marylanders. They respect the limits of when it’s appropriate to try to engage and express their views. You don’t invade a person’s privacy in the way that was done. So, I just think that was wrong and it should have no place in American politics.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

