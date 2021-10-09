https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/project-veritas-ambushes-top-pfizer-executive/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYT REPORT — Joe Biden vaporized an innocent family of 9 to divert attention from Terrorist attack against U.S. Marines…
September 10, 2021
‘Covid misinformation’ is a public health crisis…
September 22, 2021
‘Illegal aliens don’t need proof of Vaccination because they’re not intending to stay’…
September 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy