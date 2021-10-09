https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/cnns-jim-acosta-wonders-if-republicans-at-trumps-iowa-rally-could-feel-the-darkness-that-fills-his-soul/

Former President Donald Trump had a rally in Des Moines Iowa Saturday night, and the event drew a large crowd:

Former President Donald Trump Rally in Des Moines, IA – LIVE at 8pm ET on C-SPAN https://t.co/yrGPlhxUhT pic.twitter.com/EDLNYINqCf — CSPAN (@cspan) October 9, 2021

Thousands in line for this evening’s Trump Rally in Iowa pic.twitter.com/1n6oE2MMi1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2021

Trump Rally opens its doors in Iowa pic.twitter.com/uHYda45C3C — Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) October 9, 2021

And of course “Let’s Go Brandon” made an appearance:

There’s a “Let’s go Brandon” banner flying above the crowd at the Iowa Trump Rally today. A truly historical moment in time. pic.twitter.com/gR6uSXar5X — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) October 9, 2021

But CNN’s Jim Acosta hasn’t stopped obsessing over the former president, and that was made obvious by his comments about Trump’s rally Saturday night:

Jim Acosta’s question/message for GOP lawmakers sharing a stage with Donald Trump gave me chills. “…when you do stand next to him ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours too? It feels cold, doesn’t it?” –@Acosta pic.twitter.com/QLSUyU6jmH — Jules Morgan 🇺🇸🌺 (@glamelegance) October 9, 2021

Wow, what “journalism”!

“And these politicians have to ask themselves, why are you sharing the stage with that man?” Acosta said. “After what he just said about Haitian migrants? And what he did to this country on January 6th? When you do stand next to him, ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours, too? Feels cold, doesn’t it?”

Wow, it’s almost like Jimbo wants Trump back in office (considering CNN’s ratings plunge ever since he left).

Good Lord, @Acosta you need to up your meds https://t.co/Y8SJQ5Xz0W — jojo (@ginger_consult2) October 10, 2021

Maybe just a little.

