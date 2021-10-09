https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/09/cnns-jim-acosta-wonders-if-republicans-at-trumps-iowa-rally-could-feel-the-darkness-that-fills-his-soul/

Former President Donald Trump had a rally in Des Moines Iowa Saturday night, and the event drew a large crowd:

And of course “Let’s Go Brandon” made an appearance:

But CNN’s Jim Acosta hasn’t stopped obsessing over the former president, and that was made obvious by his comments about Trump’s rally Saturday night:

Wow, what “journalism”!

“And these politicians have to ask themselves, why are you sharing the stage with that man?” Acosta said. “After what he just said about Haitian migrants? And what he did to this country on January 6th? When you do stand next to him, ask yourself, can you feel the darkness that fills his soul filling yours, too? Feels cold, doesn’t it?”

Wow, it’s almost like Jimbo wants Trump back in office (considering CNN’s ratings plunge ever since he left).

Maybe just a little.

